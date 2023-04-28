Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Federal Screw Works Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

Federal Screw Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Screw Works engages in the manufacture and marketing of industrial component parts. It offers locknuts, bolts, piston pins, studs, bushings, shafts and other machined, cold formed, hardened, and ground metal parts. The firm also offers engineered nut, and complex cold formed products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Romulus, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Screw Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Screw Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.