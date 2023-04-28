Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 2.3 %

FHI traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.39. 1,774,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.06. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $45.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have commented on FHI. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,579.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

