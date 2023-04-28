Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIG) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIG – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $15.48. 30,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 35,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $27.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at $620,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

