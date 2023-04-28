Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.53 (LON:FSV)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSVGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.52) on Friday. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 52 week low of GBX 232 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.50 ($3.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 275.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £912.34 million, a PE ratio of -2,007.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

In other news, insider Nigel Foster acquired 1,000 shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £2,670 ($3,334.58). Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

(Get Rating)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.