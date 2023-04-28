Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.53 (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.52) on Friday. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 52 week low of GBX 232 ($2.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.50 ($3.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 277.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 275.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £912.34 million, a PE ratio of -2,007.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

In other news, insider Nigel Foster acquired 1,000 shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £2,670 ($3,334.58). Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.