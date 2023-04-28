Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.7 %

FIS stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.10. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

