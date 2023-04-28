Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.76-$6.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.29 billion-$14.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.40 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.45 to $1.50 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FIS stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $56.31. 8,184,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,312,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $106.65.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.48.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 647,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,495,000 after purchasing an additional 334,516 shares during the period. Finally, LTS One Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,337,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.