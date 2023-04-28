Fiduciary Planning LLC Makes New $4.17 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. 2,459,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,584,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

