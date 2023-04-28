Financial Analysis: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) versus AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AvalonBay Communities pays out 81.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -27.57% -5.49% -0.63% AvalonBay Communities 43.83% 10.25% 5.67%

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.2% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and AvalonBay Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $303.77 million 3.41 -$73.29 million ($1.26) -9.33 AvalonBay Communities $2.59 billion 9.59 $1.14 billion $8.11 21.91

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 AvalonBay Communities 2 10 5 0 2.18

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.21, suggesting a potential upside of 29.37%. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus price target of $201.21, suggesting a potential upside of 13.26%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland on

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities. The Established Communities segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy. The Other Stabilized Communities segment includes all other completed communities that have stabilized occupancy. The Development or Redevelopment Communities segment consists of communities that are under construction. The company was founded by Gilbert M. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

