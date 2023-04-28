Financial Architects Inc Buys 682 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IVV stock opened at $414.23 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $311.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

