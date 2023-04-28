Financial Architects Inc Invests $562,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 404.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

PDEC stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

