Financial Architects Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,239,000. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,031,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $90.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.41.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

