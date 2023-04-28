Financial Architects Inc Sells 127 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Novartis stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.85%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

