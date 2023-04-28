Financial Architects Inc Trims Stock Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,718 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 292.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.
MoneyGram International Trading Down 2.0 %
MoneyGram International stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
