Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys Shares of 115,968 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 115,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July comprises approximately 2.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 55,142 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $457.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.