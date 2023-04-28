Financial Services Advisory Inc Invests $683,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF accounts for 0.4% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYE. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

RYE stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $69.79. 41,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,670. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $565.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

