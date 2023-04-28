Financial Services Advisory Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 127,440 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 398,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 329,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. 5,057,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,617,438. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

