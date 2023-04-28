Financial Services Advisory Inc Takes Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 592.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.47. 178,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,822. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $125.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.98.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

