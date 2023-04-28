Findev (CVE:FDI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Findev Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$13.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47.

About Findev

Findev Inc, real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

