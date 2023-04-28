First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Position Lessened by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.10% of First American Financial worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,823,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First American Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after acquiring an additional 268,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $55.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAF. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

