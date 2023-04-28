First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Update

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the March 31st total of 30,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

First Financial Northwest Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of FFNW traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 192,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 24,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.