First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 74,077 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 8,714.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,077 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,514,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,798. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

