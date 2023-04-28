First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.98.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.