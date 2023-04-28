First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.13.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,410 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7,823.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,435,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,628 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,334,000 after buying an additional 1,719,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,783,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

