First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.05

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.05 and traded as low as $7.05. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 9,600 shares traded.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $103.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.15%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

