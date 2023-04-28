First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Cut to “Sell” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.36. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

