First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Gap Up to $6.19

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.59. First Republic Bank shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 14,414,996 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

