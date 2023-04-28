First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FAAR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 24,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $36.16.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

