First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Update

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

FCA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55.

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

