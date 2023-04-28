First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.31

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMSGet Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and traded as low as $36.18. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 35,666 shares changing hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $301.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 440.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.