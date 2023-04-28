First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.31

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and traded as low as $36.18. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 35,666 shares changing hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $301.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 440.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

