First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.31

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and traded as low as $36.18. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 35,666 shares changing hands.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $301.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.