First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the March 31st total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.

NASDAQ FEP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,441. The company has a market capitalization of $283.80 million, a PE ratio of -53.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

