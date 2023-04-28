First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.17 and last traded at $53.23. Approximately 134,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 178,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 916.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

