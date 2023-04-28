First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04.

About First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

