First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPF. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Cuts Dividend
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.