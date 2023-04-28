First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPF. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.