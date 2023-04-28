FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $103.42. 7,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,593. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $104.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares in the company, valued at $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FirstCash by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.