FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.03. 209,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.18. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $104.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,032,102 shares in the company, valued at $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FirstCash by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1,066.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

