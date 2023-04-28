FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.7 %
FirstEnergy stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. 3,487,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,969. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
FirstEnergy Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
