FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 2.7 %

FirstEnergy stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. 3,487,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,969. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.