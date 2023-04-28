Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30-7.40 EPS.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

Fiserv stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.40.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,423,000 after purchasing an additional 938,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,012,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.