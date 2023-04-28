FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of FMC worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after buying an additional 209,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after buying an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,502,000 after buying an additional 133,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

NYSE:FMC opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.47.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

