FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

FMC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FMC to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $136.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

