FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCBGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

FNCB Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

FNCB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.31. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FNCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 14.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FNCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation and ownership of banks. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.