FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

FNCB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.31. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Institutional Trading of FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 14.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FNCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation and ownership of banks. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.