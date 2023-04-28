Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Down 0.3%

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.44). Approximately 1,109,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 646% from the average daily volume of 148,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.50 ($2.44).

Fonix Mobile Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2,481.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 203.71.

Get Fonix Mobile alerts:

Fonix Mobile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a GBX 2.36 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Fonix Mobile’s payout ratio is presently 8,750.00%.

About Fonix Mobile

Fonix Mobile Plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fonix Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonix Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.