Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.60.

FWONK opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Formula One Group has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $76.15.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

