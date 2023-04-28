Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Fortive updated its Q2 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.29-3.40 EPS.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 26.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

