Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FBIN stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.80. 416,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,042. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

Featured Articles

