Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Up 0.9%

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.68. 53,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $381.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36.

Institutional Trading of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 115,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 123,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

