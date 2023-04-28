Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 470,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 130,145 shares.The stock last traded at $21.77 and had previously closed at $21.71.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,820,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,914,000 after acquiring an additional 714,408 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,058,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 114,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,231,000 after acquiring an additional 153,319 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 993,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

