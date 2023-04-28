Frax One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.65 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $7.65 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

