Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 95000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Fremont Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

About Fremont Gold

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its properties include North Carlin project located in northern end of the Carlin trend; Cobb Creek gold project situated in Elko County, Nevada; Griffon gold project located in southwest of Ely; and Hurricane project which consists of six unpatented claims situated in Lander County.

