Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 600 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPFGet Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 600 ($7.49) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.99) to GBX 620 ($7.74) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.49) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.37) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 660 ($8.24) in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $711.43.

Shares of FNLPF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.12. 5,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

