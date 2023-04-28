FS Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 35.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $28.66 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $221.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 290.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.